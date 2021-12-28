More rain overnight – December 28, 2021

MANNINGTON, W.Va. -- Work shortages are affecting industries across the country, and that can be said for the Mannington Police Department. What was a 24/7 staff that had four full-time members on staff now has only two full-time officers, plus a K-9, forcing it to adjust its normal, around-the-clock watch over the Marion County city.

"We are only two people, so we can't be everywhere all the time. The work hours is—instead of having four people out, we have two—so, you're only looking at 16 hours a day when we used to have 24 hours a day coverage," said police chief James Rigsby.