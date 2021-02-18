More snow and mixed precip in Friday AM

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
West Virginia DHHR receiving more than $1.8 million to support maternal and child health services
CARES funding to be distributed to help people in need in Morgantown
Officers catch up with Marion County man wanted after running from them last November
Clarksburg VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to older veterans Saturday
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
West Virginia DHHR receiving more than $1.8 million to support maternal and child health services
Top Stories
CARES funding to be distributed to help people in need in Morgantown
Officers catch up with Marion County man wanted after running from them last November
Clarksburg VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to older veterans Saturday
WVU classes to remain remote remainder of Thursday due to road conditions, inclement weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black and Gold Today
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Snow brings joy to our furry friends
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Smile Defenders Coloring Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
More snow and mixed precip in Friday AM
Weather Video
Posted:
Feb 18, 2021 / 12:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2021 / 12:21 PM EST
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Officers catch up with Marion County man wanted after running from them last November
‘When that judge signs, I think what I’ll do is sit and cry’: Clarksburg family shares adoption story
Video
WV DHHR confirms 355 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths on Thursday
Gov. Justice hints at relaxing pandemic-related restrictions during Wednesday coronavirus press briefing
Video
2 men charged after pulling guns on each other following vehicle accident in Morgantown, police say
Monongalia Co. deputies still searching for missing Morgantown woman following inaccurate social media posts claiming she had been found
West Virginia DHHR receiving more than $1.8 million to support maternal and child health services
WVU launches refreshed student food pantry with $60,000 donation from Kroger and Kraft Heinz
Video
Healthcare Heroes: A Taylor County doctor is promoting mental health care
Video
Valley Healthcare System’s new rehabilitation facility on schedule to open in October
Video