More sun before Christmas Eve – December 21st, 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The DMV has sent out a reminder that many of its services will still be available over the holidays.

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said, "Our online services portal is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone that wants to take advantage of our many transaction opportunities, such as driver's license and vehicle registration renewal, at the WVDMV website, dmv.wv.gov."