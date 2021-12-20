Mostly dry before Christmas

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- Following tornadoes that ripped through parts of Kentucky on Dec. 10, 3 Rivers Iron and Metal is accepting metal for donations to help those who lost valuables.

Residents were encouraged to bring any scrap metal to the business located on Virginia Avenue in Fairmont. Ordinarily, 3 Rivers would buy the metal off customers, which it would then recycle into other materials. Now, customers can choose to donate a part or all of the money given for the metal to help people in Kentucky who are rebuilding their lives. Barry Bledsoe, the operations officer at 3 Rivers Iron and Metal, said that the company has already been in contact with a few organizations that provide aid to families.