Muggy weather brings shower and storm chances – June 8, 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The majority of high school students who are considering college now value affordability, community and an immediate career path over the student experience – and hundreds are earning credits toward their degree by taking college-level coursework through the West Virginia University High School ACCESS program.

For $25 per credit hour, sophomores, juniors and seniors can take courses online, at WVU’s main campus or in select high schools that offer dual enrollment. The program, open to anyone eligible nationwide, also empowers students to test the waters before committing to college. Program Coordinator Rishira Dille said ACCESS is open to students from all around the country who are at least sophomores and have a 3.0 GPA or higher.