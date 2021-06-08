Muggy weather brings shower and storm chances – June 8, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Democrats push bill aimed at family that owns Purdue Pharma
New manufacturing company promising hundreds of jobs for Bluefield area
West Virginia in dire need of foster families
Video
President Biden ends infrastructure negotiations with Republicans
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
High school students gain ‘ACCESS’ to college through WVU program
Video
Top Stories
Two Harrison County municipalities hold elections
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library kicks off Summer Library Program
Video
Marion County Board of Education selects new superintendent
Video
West Virginia Manufacturers Association hosts 10th Annual Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Dr. Christopher Mascio
Video
Healthcare Hero: WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Father’s Day $1000 Giveaway
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Muggy weather brings shower and storm chances – June 8, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Jun 8, 2021 / 06:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 8, 2021 / 06:24 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Murder, attempted murder and child neglect with death charges lead Marion County indictments
Marion County volunteer firefighter charged after officers find child porn on his devices
President Biden ends infrastructure negotiations with Republicans
REGISTER NOW: West Virginia’s vaccine sweepstakes is now open
Roster Review: Receivers
WV Gov. Justice says get vaccinated for ‘Babydog,’ calls special session to add $150M for road projects
Video
Woman charged after officers find drugs in a stolen vehicle in Elkins
800 arrested after FBI-run messaging app tricks organized crime in global sting
Harrison County law enforcement executes search warrants in stolen catalytic converter case
Bridgeport Dairy Queen holds ribbon cutting ceremony following remodel
Video