Near-avg temps Monday with shower chances

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Harrison County
Georgia becomes third state to shut down Johnson & Johnson vaccine site: report
Video
Free guided tours to see spring wildflowers in full bloom
MAMBA hosts first mountain bike event
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Harrison County
Top Stories
Free guided tours to see spring wildflowers in full bloom
MAMBA hosts first mountain bike event
Video
A local group held 2nd clean up
Video
Robinson Grand holds movie showing with CASA
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Near-avg temps Monday with shower chances
Weather Video
Posted:
Apr 12, 2021 / 05:56 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 12, 2021 / 05:56 AM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Woman arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million mistakenly put into her account
Video
Police search for DHHR CPS Intake worker accused of attempting to abduct child relative
Video
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Harrison County
Georgia becomes third state to shut down Johnson & Johnson vaccine site: report
Video
WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey makes SportsCenter Top 10 for reaching save vs. Virginia
2-vehicle accident near Boothesville results in 2 individuals being transported
WVU’s rolling offense and Hampton’s career day lift Mountaineers over Baylor
Lane closure on off-ramp planned for Tuesday in Harrison County
Free guided tours to see spring wildflowers in full bloom
No shows for vaccine appointments causes problems for health care locations
Video