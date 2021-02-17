Next system arrives by Wednesday night through Friday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
WV DHHR: Online ordering now available at Food Lion for SNAP recipients
20 dead in winter storm as second cross-country system moves in
Video
‘Dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack’: Trump goes after McConnell in scathing statement
Chimp, monkeys, lemurs freeze at primate sanctuary amid Texas power outage
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Damage from worn roads cost an average of $1,201 per year to drivers in the Morgantown area
Video
Top Stories
Secretary Warner sends letter to President Biden to avoid further delays in getting U.S. Census data to state legislatures
Crews respond to fire in Harrison County
Video
A.G. Morrisey warns of price gouging in W.Va. due to snow and ice storm
Harrison County officials are reminding residents about tax filing season
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black and Gold Today
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Snow brings joy to our furry friends
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Smile Defenders Coloring Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Next system arrives by Wednesday night through Friday
Weather Video
Posted:
Feb 17, 2021 / 05:59 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2021 / 05:59 AM EST
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties; remaining 51 counties under State of Preparedness
Another wintry mess on the way late Wednesday into Thursday
WVU researcher gets EPA grant to study wetlands restoration in WV
Video
‘Dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack’: Trump goes after McConnell in scathing statement
2 individuals charged after an alleged assault incident in the Rich Mountain Road area of Randolph County
2 men charged after officers find illicit substances during a traffic stop in Clarksburg
WATCH: The 2021 WVU Baseball Special with Randy and Amanda Mazey
Video
Chimp, monkeys, lemurs freeze at primate sanctuary amid Texas power outage
Some move to change ‘breast’ milk to ‘chest’ or ‘human’ milk in effort to be more inclusive
Video
UPDATE: Additional details released on the arrest of a man charged with first-degree murder in death of his grandson’s mother
Video