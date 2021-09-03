Nice day Friday & Saturday, some rain Sunday

JACKSON'S MILL, W.Va. - The airstrip at Jackson's Mill was the host of a vaccine clinic in Lewis County on Thursday, just like those held earlier in the year. It's an effort that's been revived as the urgency grows again.

"Actually we've been doing drive-through clinic for the last month. They're on a much smaller scale, we've been to different areas of the county, we've done different days of the week, different times, trying to make it available to as many people, but we've been doing it about a month," said Health Department Administrator David Whittaker.