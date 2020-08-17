Nice day Monday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Back to School
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC News
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Trump eyes White House funeral service for brother, Robert
Spelter woman charged for her role in embezzling more than $140k from City of Anmoore from 2011-2013
Several states considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS
Washington hires Wright as NFL’s 1st Black team president
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Spelter woman charged for her role in embezzling more than $140k from City of Anmoore from 2011-2013
Top Stories
WV DHHR confirms 68 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active case total remains above 1,900
Preston County deputies looking for missing boy
Appalachian Mini Golf set to open soon in Morgantown Mall
Video
Save the Children rally raises awareness about human trafficking
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
New gym in White Hall helps community members feel safe while working out
Video
Top Stories
We need your pets for Pet Pride!
Video
Studies show growth in Telehealth since the beginning of COVID-19
Video
Fairmont native travels back to her roots from Georgia to hold art exhibit in Grafton
Video
4D Tech Solutions receives award allowing them to further research with drones in residential neighborhoods
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Nice day Monday
Weather Video
Posted:
Aug 17, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 17, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Spelter woman charged for her role in embezzling more than $140k from City of Anmoore from 2011-2013
WV DHHR confirms 68 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active case total remains above 1,900
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Preston County deputies looking for missing boy
Save the Children rally raises awareness about human trafficking
Video
DHHR reports additional 107 cases in its Sunday update
Video
Is it safe to play sports this fall? Local infectious disease specialist, WVSSAC weigh in
Video
Monongalia County commissioners “shocked” by Gov. Justice’s statements on bar closures
Video
Taylor County residents accused of filming, photographing sexual abuse of 12-year-old child
Petition for removal of WV Stonewall Jackson statue thrown at Governor’s Mansion
Video