Nice, dry, warming conditions into weekend/next week

LONDON (AP) — Rebekah Ingram's remote internship has come with a series of unexpected challenges: She lacks a proper office set-up, her mother often calls for her while she works, and her dog barks during video calls.

Her situation will sound familiar to anyone who has worked from home during the coronavirus pandemic. The difference for Ingram is that she, like many other young people who started jobs in the past 18 months, hasn't spent any time in a traditional office. She speculates that remote work is “way more informal.”