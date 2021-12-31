Nice New Year’s Eve before rain rings in 2022 – December 31, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. -- Justin Spiker led all scorers with 26 points for Grafton in a big, 70-61 win over Notre Dame on Thursday night. Spiker made four shots from beyond the arc.

The gym at Notre Dame High School was packed to the rafters for the high-profile boys basketball matchup. The Bearcats were able to set the tone early. They gained an early advantage through quick transition play and high-percentage looks. Grafton took a double-digit lead into the halftime break, which the Fighting Irish were able to narrow to single-digits in the second half, but not enough to pull in front.