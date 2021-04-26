Nice, sunny day Monday with near-avg highs

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Wellsburg Bridge move will all take place in one day
Live
Clarksburg man charged after allegedly slapping 6-year-old girl on the face for tossing a candy wrapper on the ground
WV DHHR confirms 289 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths on Monday
Fairmont State University concludes weekend with commencement ceremonies and keynote speakers
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Clarksburg man charged after allegedly slapping 6-year-old girl on the face for tossing a candy wrapper on the ground
Top Stories
Fairmont State University concludes weekend with commencement ceremonies and keynote speakers
Video
North central West Virginia finishes up annual home show
Video
American Glass Museum in West Virginia holds annual marble show
Mohigan Idol showcases student talent while raising funds for children’s hospital
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mother’s Day Photo Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Nice, sunny day Monday with near-avg highs
Weather Video
Posted:
Apr 26, 2021 / 06:46 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 26, 2021 / 06:46 AM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Clarksburg man charged after allegedly slapping 6-year-old girl on the face for tossing a candy wrapper on the ground
WV DHHR confirms 289 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths on Monday
Spanish man arrested after allegedly infecting 22 people with COVID-19
WV DHHR confirms 314 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Sunday
WBOY Mobile Apps
Mother’s Day Photo Contest
Mylan Park Foundation announces Community Center expansion
Video
New Asian cuisine has arrived in White Hall
Video
K-State hits four homers to defeat West Virginia in series finale
Overdose deaths up by 31% in West Virginia
Video