Nice Veterans Day Before Rain

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
CMA Awards
Top Stories
2M COVID tests recalled over false positives
So why is inflation so high and for how long?
Jimmie Allen becomes second Black performer to win CMA Awards New Artist of the Year
Video
304 Jeepers participate in 'Shop with a Deputy'
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
304 Jeepers participate in 'Shop with a Deputy'
Top Stories
Greater Clarksburg Kennel club makes donation to humane society
'Letters for Santa' mailbox back to Bridgeport for fifth year
Video
Fairmont State holds COVID booster shot clinic
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: Macy Lou’s Gourmet Apple Company
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Top Stories
5Ks, musicals, fairs & expos: A look into what's happening this weekend
STORMTRACKER SCIENCE: Oozing pumpkin
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Nice Veterans Day Before Rain
Weather Video
Posted:
Nov 11, 2021 / 07:18 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 11, 2021 / 07:18 AM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Major drug & gun bust nets state or federal charges against more than 40 people in Barbour & Randolph counties
Video
WV Correctional Officer accused of bringing steroids & phones into prison
3 individuals charged after 8-year-old says man sleeping in his room ‘smoked methamphetamine in front of him’
Woman found sick from drugs charged with child neglect
Preston County native publishes 1st children’s book: ‘The Me Tree’
Video
Why are gas prices so high in WV?
Video
So why is inflation so high and for how long?
WV Academy, Morgantown charter school approved
Man gets 14 years in federal prison for role in Georgia-to-West Virginia meth ring
Gallery
304 Jeepers participate in 'Shop with a Deputy'