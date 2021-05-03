Rain and storms possible through Wednesday – May 3, 2021

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- 5/3/2021 4:30 p.m. UPDATE: Just days before his team was headed to the state basketball tournament, Dwayne Richardson Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night. He was a junior at Woodrow Wilson High School, and a player for the Flying Eagles basketball team.

"Got their whole life ahead of them," said Lt. Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department.