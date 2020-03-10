Rain continues into Tuesday night

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Upshur County man arrested following police chase
Shinnston man sentenced after leading police on 2018 chase that caused the premature birth, death of an infant
Three from WVU women’s basketball earn all-conference status
FTC and FDA sends warning to sellers of unapproved Coronavirus products
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Upshur County man arrested following police chase
Top Stories
Shinnston man sentenced after leading police on 2018 chase that caused the premature birth, death of an infant
West Virginia Wesleyan College to continue long tradition of bringing awareness to social justice
Video
City of Buckhannon to purchase bank drive-thru to expand park
Video
Fairmont Rotary starts new community involvement project
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
Masters Report
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Top Stories
Messy Friday on the way
Video
Top Stories
Downbursts roll through the Mountain State Tuesday
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Basketball Madness 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rain continues into Tuesday night
Weather Video
Posted:
Mar 10, 2020 / 12:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 10, 2020 / 12:21 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Upshur County man arrested following police chase
Marshall Co. man charged with sexual abuse, burglary in Barbour Co. after troopers find him unconscious with his pants down in woman’s bedroom
5 tested for Coronavirus in Mountain State, three pending
Man arrested on multiple charges after pushing ABCA officials, spitting in officer’s face; police say
Man charged after Barbour County deputies issue warrant stemming from Oct. 2019 incident
Shinnston man sentenced after leading police on 2018 chase that caused the premature birth, death of an infant
“Person of Interest” identified in VA Clarksburg suspicious deaths
Video
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Fairmont man charged after police find drug paraphernalia in his home with children present
Clarksburg Police investigating missing person situation