Rain ends by Friday PM with skies clearing

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Why does the second COVID vaccine shot have more side effects than the first?
It’s a girl! Baby elephant born at Houston Zoo
Video
The right to food; call for a W.Va. constitutional amendment
Video
President Biden sets goal to return ‘closer to normal’ by July 4 in address to nation
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
The right to food; call for a W.Va. constitutional amendment
Video
Top Stories
Lincoln High School students and parents protest graduation changes
Video
Road Patrol: Route 33
Video
Marion County murder trial reaches its 4th day as co-defendants testify
Pioneer mascot to return next month after year-long hiatus
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black and Gold Today
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
WVU Medicine Children’s
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
$5000 Giveaway
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Basketball Madness
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Rain ends by Friday PM with skies clearing
Weather Video
Posted:
Mar 12, 2021 / 05:58 AM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2021 / 05:58 AM EST
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Union for many former Mylan employees asks members of Congress for help to save Morgantown plant
WVU President Gee pens letter opposing campus carry bill
Marion County murder trial enters day 2; brother of victim testifies ‘this whole thing haunts me every morning’
Marion County murder trial reaches its 4th day as co-defendants testify
Man charged after allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint and setting fire to woods in Upshur County
Kroger clinic patients given empty COVID-19 vaccine shots
Video
Child tax credit payments: What we know about the plan to send checks to parents
Why does the second COVID vaccine shot have more side effects than the first?
Search warrant in Upshur County leads to meth, explosives, 50 guns, cash and body armor
Lincoln High School students and parents protest graduation changes
Video