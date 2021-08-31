Rain, heavy at times/ Flash Flood Watches Tuesday-Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. -- The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library has announced that it will be participating in the September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World educational exhibition.

The exhibition presents "the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks." It will be told across 14 posters, including photographs of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection in remembrance of the attacks.