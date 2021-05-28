Rain, heavy at times, with some storms Friday

DAVIS, W.Va. - A group of long-time snowsports fanatic set out to preserve the history of events, places, and artifacts of snowsports in the Mountain State.

On Thursday, those skiing fanatics held the grand opening of the Snow Sports Museum of West Virginia in the courtyard of Milo’s Café. In 1950, members of the Ski Club of Washington D.C. were flying over Canaan Valley and saw huge snowdrifts in the late spring and sought it out creating ski clubs.