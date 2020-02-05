Rain, ice, and snow into the end of the workweek – February 5, 2020

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Monongalia County Commission plans on expanding industrial park to create jobs
RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: Mama Roma
UPDATE: Monongalia Co. Health Department says 6 people are self-quarantining to monitor for symptoms of coronavirus in West Virginia
White Hall Express offers convenience to book readers around Marion County
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Monongalia County Commission plans on expanding industrial park to create jobs
Top Stories
RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: Mama Roma
UPDATE: Monongalia Co. Health Department says 6 people are self-quarantining to monitor for symptoms of coronavirus in West Virginia
White Hall Express offers convenience to book readers around Marion County
Legacy of Jack Rollins honored at Harrison County Commission
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Top Stories
More rain, then ice and snow to wrap up workweek
Top Stories
Wet days ahead of us in the Mountain State
How accurate is French Creek Freddie?
5th Annual Groundhog Festival starts this weekend
Snowbird visits Anna Jarvis Elementary School
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Contests
Planet Fitness Black Card Sweepstakes 2020
Cupid’s Cutest Couple 2020
Bridal Giveaway
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women Contest
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Rain, ice, and snow into the end of the workweek – February 5, 2020
Weather Video
Posted:
Feb 5, 2020 / 06:32 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 5, 2020 / 06:32 PM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Monongalia Co. Health Department says 6 people are self-quarantining to monitor for symptoms of coronavirus in West Virginia
More rain, then ice and snow to wrap up workweek
Sen. Joe Manchin states he will vote to convict President Trump on articles of impeachment
1 man dead following reported robbery in Fairmont
Not Guilty: Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges
Pothole on bridge causes part of I-68 to shut down
Monongalia County Health Department coordinates with local hospitals, others on coronavirus message from CDC
Clarksburg man in police custody after two separate chases
LGBTQ+ voices in West Virginia: ‘All we all want is to just be a person’
Kuwait citizen indicted on drug charges near WVU