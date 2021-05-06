Rain moves back in Friday – May 6, 2021

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that the Summit Bechtel Reserve in southern West Virginia will host the 2021 Adventure On! Freedom Fest, a weekend of adventure and celebration of freedom, Sept. 10-12, 2021.

The governor also announced that West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days will also be held at the Summit the same weekend; along with several other outdoor adventure-related events that have been scheduled to coincide with the festival. Summit Events is teaming up with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and GNCC Racing to launch the unique adventure festival.