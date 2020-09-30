Rain showers possible late Wednesday night

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC News
National
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
Live
WVSOS clarifies President Trump’s remarks on voter fraud in WV
Titans vs. Steelers game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
19-year-old basketball player dies of COVID-19 complications in North Carolina
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
WV DHHR confirms 156 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Tueday; statewide death total reaches 350
Top Stories
WVDOH and MMPO discuss projects to improve Greenbag Road
Video
2 vehicle accident shuts down both lanes of traffic on Rt. 50 in Harrison County
Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions
Video
W.Va. Teacher of the year award goes to Upshur County educator
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Humpday Deals
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Fairmont citizens file recall petition on Kennedy and Bledsoe
Video
Fairmont Senior High School lacrosse team begins “healthy food fundraiser”
Video
After 39 years, Marion County swears in new clerk
Video
‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ mural coming to downtown Fairmont
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Rain showers possible late Wednesday night
Weather Video
Posted:
Sep 30, 2020 / 12:19 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2020 / 12:19 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
Live
President Trump says WV mailmen sold ballots; WVSOS clarifies President Trump’s remarks
Video
WV DHHR confirms 156 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Tueday; statewide death total reaches 350
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Fact check: A look at claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate
Video
WVSOS clarifies President Trump’s remarks on voter fraud in WV
Weather
2 vehicle accident shuts down both lanes of traffic on Rt. 50 in Harrison County
WV DHHR confirms 180 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths on Tuesday; active case total rises above 4,000 for first time
Randolph County woman pleads guilty to federal meth charge out of Barbour County