Rain/snow mix Tuesday – November 2, 2021

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Wilson Martino Dental is helping people bundle up for the winter. During the month of November organizers from the dental offices are asking for people to bring in coats so they can give them to those in need.

“The annual coat drive is something we all look forward to,” said Dr. Robert Martino, CEO and Founder of the Coats for Our Community event. "This event is just one of the things we do to give back to the community that has given us so much – we want to help our neighbors, and this is a great way to show how much we care about the people of West Virginia.”