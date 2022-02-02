Rain, then icy, then snowy late week possible – February 2, 2022

DAVIS, W.Va. - Good food and a warm atmosphere are two things that come to mind when you think of Hellbender Burritos.

With its doors open since 2007, Hellbender Burritos is a unique restaurant named after one of the Mountain State's most endangered creatures, the Hellbender Salamander. Since then, the eatery has been slinging out burritos, laughs, and good times.