Rain, then snow and flash freeze into Thursday morning – January 19, 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Wednesday marked the start of the third installment in the "Art at the Airport" series at the Morgantown Municipal Airport. The series was put together through a collaboration of the airport, the city of Morgantown and the Morgantown Art Association.

The new exhibit's title is 'Destinations', fitting for the venue. Local artists had the opportunity to submit paintings and pictures of different destinations; some opted for destinations in West Virginia while others ventured outside.