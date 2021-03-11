Rain Thursday PM

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Ohio man in custody after officers discover drugs and paraphernalia on his person in Westover
Search warrant in Upshur County leads to meth, explosives, 50 guns, cash and body armor
Deadline to apply for PROMISE Scholarship extended to July 1
Man charged after allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint and setting fire to woods in Upshur County
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Ohio man in custody after officers discover drugs and paraphernalia on his person in Westover
Top Stories
Search warrant in Upshur County leads to meth, explosives, 50 guns, cash and body armor
Deadline to apply for PROMISE Scholarship extended to July 1
Man charged after allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint and setting fire to woods in Upshur County
VA Medical Center in Clarksburg sets COVID-19 vaccine clinic for vets 50 and older
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black and Gold Today
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
WVU Medicine Children’s
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
$5000 Giveaway
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Basketball Madness
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Rain Thursday PM
Weather Video
Posted:
Mar 11, 2021 / 12:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2021 / 12:19 PM EST
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
U.S. Marshals Service asking for public’s help in locating man known to frequent Morgantown, other areas in WV
Search warrant in Upshur County leads to meth, explosives, 50 guns, cash and body armor
Kroger clinic patients given empty COVID-19 vaccine shots
Video
WV DHHR confirms 338 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths on Thursday
Restaurant Road Trip: Hillbilly Hatchets
Video
Man charged after a boy discloses incidents of sexual abuse to a teacher in Morgantown
Marion County murder trial enters day 2; brother of victim testifies ‘this whole thing haunts me every morning’
House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales
UPDATE: Marion County man now charged with first-degree murder in child abuse incident after 4-year-old boy dies
Video
WVU issues alert after reports of man with knife near the downtown campus