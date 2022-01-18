Rain to snow on the way from Wednesday to Thursday – January 18, 2022

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
WV Outdoors
Top Stories
WV PSC to hold hearings on Randolph County water utility’s future
Newly announced music fest is a 2000s emo dream
Senate begins debate on voting rights legislation
Video
Betty White Challenge: Donate to help local animal rescue organizations
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
WV PSC to hold hearings on Randolph County water utility’s future
Top Stories
Betty White Challenge: Donate to help local animal rescue organizations
Video
Winter storm slows down airport operations
Video
Fairmont State to reopen all campuses on Wednesday
MISSING MAN: Monongalia County deputies search for former UK pro rugby player
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
Santa Tracker
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
PR Newswire Press Releases
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Holiday Experience
Top Stories
SLIDESHOW: Snowy scenes in north-central West Virginia
Gallery
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Video
Bye, bye, Autumn: Winter starts Tuesday
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
21 Nights of Lights Contest
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Rain to snow on the way from Wednesday to Thursday – January 18, 2022
Weather Video
Posted:
Jan 18, 2022 / 06:13 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2022 / 06:14 PM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
How to order your free at-home COVID tests
Snow totals as of Monday night in north-central West Virginia
Woman charged after troopers find drugs during Preston County traffic stop
Marion County Superintendent sings snow update
Inmates claim they were given ivermectin, told it was vitamins
WVU adds George Washington’s Taran Fitzpatrick to 2022 class
Minard’s Spaghetti Inn owner passes away
Gallery
Harrison County man charged with sexual abuse involving teen girl & adult woman
WV Gov. Jim Justice explains his battle with COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 emergency could end this year, WHO says