Rain to snow on the way from Wednesday to Thursday – January 18, 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Public Service Commission has announced that it will hold public comment and evidentiary hearings regarding the future of water utility, in Randolph County, next month.

At issue is the Bessinger Rental Management (BRM) water utility that serves a mobile home park in Harman. The PSC initiated a general investigation into BRM based on customer complaints and BRM’s attempts at terminating water service to customers. Some of the ongoing issues faced by BRM customers included BRM’s failure to bill customers on a regular basis and failure to bill approved rates. BRM was also behind on its payments to the Town of Harman for purchased water. BRM provides water service to approximately 10 customers, according to the PSC.