MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The city of Morgantown earned full marks on an annual report card that grades cities on how inclusive they are for the LGBTQ community, the second West Virginia city to do so.

The Human Rights Campaign released its annual Municipal Equality Index Thursday morning, and several West Virginia cities scored highly, according to a press release by West Virginia Fairness. Both Morgantown and Huntington earned full marks, while other cities in the state improved their score.