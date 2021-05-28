Rainy into Memorial Day Weekend – May 28, 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Patients with substance use disorder will be able to better connect with emergency department-initiated treatment programs at participating hospitals throughout the state, thanks to a partnership between the West Virginia University Office of Health Affairs, Marshall University and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The project, Overdose Data to Action, aims to first screen patients in the emergency department for drug or alcohol use, then provide peer recovery support services, initiate medication-assisted treatment when appropriate, and refer them to treatment and support services that facilitate long-term recovery, according to a press release. The overall goal is to reduce overdose deaths and improve opportunities for people struggling with substance use.