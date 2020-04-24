Rainy into the weekend – April 24, 2020

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
NCWV Restaurants Open During COVID-19
Top Stories
Emmanuel Christian School donates homemade Easter eggs to first responders
Video
Small businesses and independent owners are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Alderson Broaddus alumnus uses 3D printer to create and donate PPE
Video
Davis Health System wins state approval to resume additional medical services after COVID-19 shutdown
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Emmanuel Christian School donates homemade Easter eggs to first responders
Video
Top Stories
Small businesses and independent owners are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Alderson Broaddus alumnus uses 3D printer to create and donate PPE
Video
Davis Health System wins state approval to resume additional medical services after COVID-19 shutdown
Wet weather continues into weekend
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Open for Business
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
StormTracker Science: Island Volcanic Eruption
Video
StormTracker Science: Candy-Soda Explosion
Video
Frost Advisory kicks off growing season
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Mother’s Day Photo Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business form
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Rainy into the weekend – April 24, 2020
Weather Video
Posted:
Apr 24, 2020 / 06:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 24, 2020 / 06:25 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WATCH: WV Gov. Justice offers initial guidelines for re-opening hospitals, daycares and restaurants during Friday COVID-19 briefing
Video
UPDATE: DHHR confirms 22 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia as statewide case count surpasses 1,000
WV Supreme Court throws out Marion County murder conviction
Former Mannington police chief speaks out after recent firing
Video
Morgantown Chief of Police Ed Preston submits letter of resignation
Video
Davis Health System wins state approval to resume additional medical services after COVID-19 shutdown
Small businesses and independent owners are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Worker at Sharpe Hospital in Weston tests positive for COVID-19
Video
White Hall annexation committee works toward town limit expansion
Video
Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center releases updated schedule