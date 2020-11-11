Skip to content
Shinnston holds Veterans Day parade
Clarksburg History Museum to host a memorial for Frank Loria
Restaurant Road Trip: Mr. Taco Food Truck
The American Red Cross assisted with a house fire in Fairmont Monday evening
Restaurant Road Trip: Mr. Taco Food Truck
Video
The American Red Cross assisted with a house fire in Fairmont Monday evening
Video
2 people transported to UHC as a result of a vehicle accident with entrapment in Marion County
Gallery
Rainy night ahead – November 11, 2020
Nov 11, 2020 / 06:21 PM EST
Nov 11, 2020 / 06:21 PM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
Gov. Justice discusses state of high school sports during coronavirus press briefing on Veterans Day
WV DHHR confirms 885 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths on Wednesday
UPDATE: 4 people transported, southbound lanes still closed in 7-vehicle accident in Marion County
2 individuals charged after officers find multiple ‘Red Bull’ heroin stamps during shoplifting call in Buckhannon
2 people transported to UHC as a result of a vehicle accident with entrapment in Marion County
1 woman sent to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident in Clarksburg
Through the Eyes of the Lost photography contest brings awareness to homelessness in Clarksburg
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Trinity Christian School continues an annual tradition of honoring local veterans
Video
Coronavirus in north central West Virginia: a running total