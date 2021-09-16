Scattered showers expected into Thursday afternoon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health is taking the next step in the pandemic fight by offering the latest treatments for COVID-19 patients including monoclonal antibody infusions.

The combination of Casirivimab/Imdevimab is currently being used and is effective against the Delta variant in neutralizing the amount of COVID-19 in the patient’s body and helping the immune system fight the virus in an outpatient setting. Ideally, this treatment is given within 10 days of onset of symptoms and can lead to quicker recovery time for the patient the sooner it is given.