Severe weather across the area – June 21, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Tygart Valley United Way holds day of action in Elkins
Video
Tygart Valley United Way holds day of action in Fairmont
Video
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties prepare for golf marathon
Pierpont Community & Technical College receives scholarship donation
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Tygart Valley United Way holds day of action in Elkins
Video
Top Stories
Tygart Valley United Way holds day of action in Fairmont
Video
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties prepare for golf marathon
Pierpont Community & Technical College receives scholarship donation
Video
Marion County Office of Emergency Management starts damage assessment after severe flooding
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Chris Hedio
Healthcare Hero: Dr. Christopher Mascio
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Severe weather across the area – June 21, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Jun 21, 2021 / 06:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 21, 2021 / 06:25 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Morgantown business remains closed more than a week after a major flood
Video
First ‘Do it for Babydog’ lottery winners announced
Video
SBA to offer EIDL loans and grants to businesses affected by pandemic
2-seed Best Virginia faces Wofford alums WoCo Showtime
Video
10-year-old killed, second juvenile injured in ATV crash
The wait is almost over: Best Virginia players excited for TBT games in Charleston
Video
Man killed in Lewis County after attacking a woman during alleged domestic incident
REGISTER NOW: West Virginia’s vaccine sweepstakes is now open
Marion County Office of Emergency Management starts damage assessment after severe flooding
Video
Fairmont Police Department looking for missing girl
Video