Showers and storms expected Tuesday, some may be strong-severe

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Residents have been expressing their concerns to the Morgantown Utility Board regarding the drainage system in Monongalia County.

Residents from the Acorn Village neighborhood said they received on average about 14 feet of water from the past two floods combined in their area. They’ve reached out to the Morgantown Utility Board multiple times to see what the issue could be, but only to receive a letter from MUB stating they weren’t responsible.