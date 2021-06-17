Showers and storms return late Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Health coach Chris Hedio works at Mon Health, where he specializes in helping patients getting back and maintaining their heart health.

Hedio is passionate about his work and making sure that his patients are healthy. It is one of the reasons he took part in Mon Health's Heart Walk on Thursday, June 17. The walk was part of the 2021 Greater Morgantown Heart Walk, which is part of the national American Heart Association Heart Walk.