Showers and sunshine into the weekend – October 22, 2020

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Target to offer shopping reservations to beat the holiday crowds
Walmart files opioid-related lawsuit against the federal government
‘Teal Pumpkin Project’ aimed at helping trick or treaters with food allergies
Gallery
Gov. Justice announces an outdoor facility to be built at Watters Smith Memorial State Park
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
‘Teal Pumpkin Project’ aimed at helping trick or treaters with food allergies
Gallery
Top Stories
Gov. Justice announces an outdoor facility to be built at Watters Smith Memorial State Park
Video
Man arrested in North Carolina in May accused of threatening to kill Joe Biden
Video
Road Patrol: Bloody Run Road
Video
Gov. Justice visits Fairmont Medical Center
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Local author achieves dream of having a book published
Video
United Way of Marion and Taylor County begins 2020 Warm Coats, Warm Hearts winter clothes drive
Video
In-person service returns at Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown
Video
Clarksburg Community Action takes on Phase III of renovating American Legion Post 13
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Salute to Our Troops
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Month of Miracles
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Search
Search
Search
Showers and sunshine into the weekend – October 22, 2020
Weather Video
Posted:
Oct 22, 2020 / 11:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2020 / 11:24 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Woman charged after trying to ‘teach children a lesson’ by driving car with them on roof in Marion County, officers say
Paranormal W.Va: The Ghost of the Silver Run Tunnel
Video
WV DHHR confirms 323 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Thursday; active case total drops back below 5,000
2 men charged after robbing man at gunpoint at BMX Park in Fairmont
Sports
Preston County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing girl last seen in Bruceton Mills
WVABCA cites 3 bars in Monongalia County for health and safety violations
Video
Allergy Season Tips
Morgantown City Council takes issue with Mon County BOH’s new medical marijuana proposal
Video
WV Gov. Justice issues warning as COVID-19 rates spike nationwide, encourages West Virginians to ‘drill it right between the eyes’
Video