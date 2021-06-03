Showers into Friday before hot weekend – June 3, 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Tourism has announced the launch of the official celebration for the state’s birthday on June 20, 2021. This year offers something extra to celebrate, as the state marks the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

“There’s never been a better time to visit the iconic country roads of West Virginia. After a long and difficult year, we’re encouraging folks to plan their perfect summer road trip in the Mountain State,” Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “Help us tell our story by sharing your travel photos, and show the world why John Denver called us ‘Almost Heaven.’ To mark this anniversary, we’re giving away amazing prizes to 50 lucky road trippers.”