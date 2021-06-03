Showers into Friday before hot weekend – June 3, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
‘Shrinkflation’: The sneaky way some companies are trying to rip off customers
Twitter Blue subscription offers ‘undo tweet’, more perks
Video
Walmart giving 740,000 workers new Samsung phones with launch of app
Browns fan who enlisted athletes as ‘references’ for job with team doesn’t get the job
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Sen. Manchin guides Secretary of Energy Granholm on tour of West Virginia energy
Video
Top Stories
Road Patrol: Big Run Road
Video
North Carolina man gets federal probation and fine in illegal ginseng case from Randolph County
Protest held after police accused of using excessive force on 17-year-old boy
Video
Clarksburg History Museum reopens to normal hours
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Dr. Christopher Mascio
Video
Healthcare Hero: WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Video
Warming up into May
Video
Healthcare Hero: Kevin Steurer
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Showers into Friday before hot weekend – June 3, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Jun 3, 2021 / 06:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 3, 2021 / 06:26 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
New way to ‘camp in style’ announced at 4 WV state parks
Several north central students take top honors in ‘Renaming West Virginia’ essay contest
Man wanted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NY is picked up in Lewis County
Video
Morgantown MedExpress location closing Thursday
Video
Feds: 9 men accused in WV of online fraud scheme
Randolph County man to spend more than 6 years behind bars on federal meth charges
Roster review: Quarterbacks
Clarksburg man charged after troopers find more than 600 images of child pornography on his digital devices
Grafton Police Department makes 2 drug arrests; officers still searching for 2 other people
Wetzel County man dies at coal mine in Marion County