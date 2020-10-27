Showers popping up Tuesday PM

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
WVU releases details on COVID-19 testing schedule for end of fall semester
Woman accused impersonating prosecutor, attempting to drop her own case
Amazon to hire 100,000 for new seasonal jobs
WV DHHR confirms 483 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths on Tuesday
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
WVU releases details on COVID-19 testing schedule for end of fall semester
Top Stories
WV DHHR confirms 483 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths on Tuesday
W.Va. officials release statements regarding Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court
White Hall council approves trick-or-treating and discusses plans for the town at the meeting
Video
Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Local author achieves dream of having a book published
Video
United Way of Marion and Taylor County begins 2020 Warm Coats, Warm Hearts winter clothes drive
Video
In-person service returns at Chestnut Ridge Church in Monongalia County
Video
Clarksburg Community Action takes on Phase III of renovating American Legion Post 13
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Salute to Our Troops
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Month of Miracles
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Search
Search
Search
Showers popping up Tuesday PM
Weather Video
Posted:
Oct 27, 2020 / 12:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 27, 2020 / 12:21 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV DHHR confirms 483 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths on Tuesday
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Randolph County grand jury releases indictments for October 2020 term of court
W.Va. officials release statements regarding Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court
Weather
Woman charged after taking out a knife during an altercation at Preston County apartment complex
WVU releases details on COVID-19 testing schedule for end of fall semester
On the moon, water water everywhere and not a drop to drink (yet)
Video
Morgantown Police seeking assistance in finding missing man
Huntington woman charged in Preston Co. after deputies find drugs and a firearm within reach of 1-year-old boy in her vehicle