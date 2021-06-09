Showers to flood threat into the end of workweek – June 9, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - On Monday, the City of Clarksburg canvassed the votes cast in the municipal election.

Officials with the city said there were at least a handful of precincts with discrepancies in the election. In addition, those city officials expressed that, in the canvassing process, they found and corrected those mistakes. They also said the discrepancies came from adding in the early votes from the city clerk's office. Candidate Brett Imperial, who was not elected in Clarksburg's June 1 election, has filed with the city clerk's office for a recount of the ballots for council.