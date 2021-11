CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - Concerned business owners addressed Clarksburg City Council Thursday night over a Suboxone clinic that could go in on Tolley Drive.

Those business owners cited a gym and daycare facility located near where the clinic would be and how that will have an impact on them and the safety of their customers. Council members spoke with the concerned business owners, letting them know that they support their concerns and will look into the situation, as well as citing their own concerns.