Snow is on the way – February 17, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Feb 17, 2021 / 06:23 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2021 / 06:23 PM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Monongalia Co. deputies still searching for missing Morgantown woman following inaccurate social media posts claiming she had been found
Gov. Justice hints at relaxing pandemic-related restrictions during Wednesday coronavirus press briefing
Video
Coronavirus vaccine clinic held at Elmcroft of Maplewood in Bridgeport
Video
WVU launches refreshed student food pantry with $60,000 donation from Kroger and Kraft Heinz
Video
2 individuals charged after an alleged assault incident in the Rich Mountain Road area of Randolph County
Another wintry mess on the way late Wednesday into Thursday
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties; remaining 51 counties under State of Preparedness
Third stimulus checks: With the impeachment trial over, when could $1,400 payments be approved?
WVU researcher gets EPA grant to study wetlands restoration in WV
Video
2 men charged after officers find illicit substances during a traffic stop in Clarksburg