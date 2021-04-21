Snow showers fade overnight – April 21, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Woman accidentally mistakes nail glue for eye drops
Upshur County COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers walk-in appointments
Video
Bowler adds father’s ashes to ball, rolls perfect game
Video
Honolulu resident receives 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot as part of Pfizer study
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Upshur County COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers walk-in appointments
Video
Top Stories
Davis Health System slated to take over operations at Webster County Memorial Hospital
Video
WVU expert and former police officer weighs in on Chauvin verdict in George Floyd case
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: Kumo Japan brings Asian fusion food to White Hall
Video
Morgantown City Council unanimously votes to adopt CROWN Act
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mother’s Day Photo Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Snow showers fade overnight – April 21, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Apr 21, 2021 / 06:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2021 / 06:24 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WVU expert and former police officer weighs in on Chauvin verdict in George Floyd case
Video
Fairmont man charged after a police pursuit through three counties
2 people charged after search of a hotel room in Morgantown turns up drugs and cash
Prosecution and defense wrap up cases in Harrison County child abuse death; closing arguments set for Thursday
Video
Dates set for West Virginia’s first ever LEGO fan festival
Federal crackdown on Morgantown drug ring continues: 1 member sentenced, 1 pleads guilty
Child tax credit: Enhanced credit could be extended through 2025
Lost painting returns to Fairmont State University
Video
Subaru recalling nearly 875K vehicles over engine, suspension issues
Westover city council appoints new council member
Video