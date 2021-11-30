Snow Tapers and Clouds Decrease – November 30th, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Ten local teams ranked in AP boys basketball preseason poll
CDC recommends those 18 years and older receive COVID-19 Booster
Elkins named ideal Hallmark Christmas Community
Video
Mohigans bring young experience, new look in pursuit for another big season
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Elkins named ideal Hallmark Christmas Community
Video
Top Stories
Senator Capito helps welcome Mon Health to Marion County
Video
Grant money will help make Randolph County schools safer
Video
WV historic covered bridge lit up for Christmas and something more
Gallery
Fire damages Diane’s Hot Spot in Lost Creek
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
Weather Video
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Holiday Experience
Top Stories
Messy Thanksgiving weekend possible
Gallery
Healthcare Hero: Mary Fanning, WVU Medicine Children’s Community Toy Drive
Video
Chestnut Ridge Church holding Winter Coat Drive as part of kindness campaign
5Ks, musicals, fairs & expos: A look into what's happening this weekend
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
21 Nights of Lights Contest
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Snow Tapers and Clouds Decrease – November 30th, 2021
Weather Video
by:
Khalil McIver
Posted:
Nov 30, 2021 / 07:16 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2021 / 07:16 AM EST
Meteorologist Khalil McIver
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Judge sentences Marion County murderer to life in prison, plus at least 153 years
Video
Harrison County couple charged after troopers receive tip of 2 juveniles being shown on Russia-based website
Women charged after 4 unsecured children were injured in rollover accident
Man charged after teen girl discloses incident of sexual abuse taking place at Mon County residence
4 patients transported in 2-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Couple arrested after officers find 2 children living ‘in deplorable condition’
Latest bowl game projections for WVU football
Video
Clarksburg police looking for assistance locating runaway boy
Elkins named ideal Hallmark Christmas Community
Video
Florida man allegedly fired gun during dispute in Barbour County