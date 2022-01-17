Snow, wind, and cold lingers across north-central WV – January 17, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. -- Residents were preparing all week for Sunday and Monday's winter storm to hit West Virginia Sunday night into Monday. So, while road conditions were difficult on Monday morning as snow continued to come down, tow companies were reporting fewer calls than the snowstorm earlier in January.

Brent Moore, co-owner of Triple J Enterprises in Clarksburg, attributed the advanced warning of the storm and the holiday to fewer vehicles on the road. He said that during the storm a few weeks ago, his crew was out for 36 consecutive hours, helping out residents that could not get out of the snow.