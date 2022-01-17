Snow, wind, and cold lingers across north-central WV – January 17, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
WV Outdoors
Top Stories
How Winter Storm Izzy affected West Virginia roads
Video
Fairmont State awarded grant to support talented low-income students
Video
Morgantown community honors MLK: ‘Battles still need to be won’
Video
See where Charleston, WV ranks among the nation's state capitals
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
How Winter Storm Izzy affected West Virginia roads
Video
Top Stories
Fairmont State awarded grant to support talented low-income students
Video
Morgantown community honors MLK: ‘Battles still need to be won’
Video
Minard’s Spaghetti Inn owner passes away
Gallery
The Bow Shop begins youth bow league season
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
Santa Tracker
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
PR Newswire Press Releases
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Holiday Experience
Top Stories
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Video
Bye, bye, Autumn: Winter starts Tuesday
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
21 Nights of Lights Contest
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Snow, wind, and cold lingers across north-central WV – January 17, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Jan 17, 2022 / 06:03 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 17, 2022 / 06:03 PM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Minard’s Spaghetti Inn owner passes away
Gallery
WVU hoops vs. No. 5 Baylor: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more
How the winter weather affected West Virginia roads
Video
WV Gov. Jim Justice explains his battle with COVID-19
Video
Jordan Cashmyer of MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant’ dead at 26
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Video
Quick Hits: Bob Huggins discusses upcoming matchup versus No. 5 Baylor, strength of Big 12
Video
AP poll update: Baylor loses hold of top spot, WVU once again receives votes
#BettyWhiteChallenge urges community animal support
Woman allegedly left 2 infants unattended in vehicle while shoplifting