Sticky conditions lead to storm chance Wednesday – May 25, 2021

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) and its affiliates have awarded grants to several north central West Virginia non-profits.

The Doddridge County Community Foundation awarded grants to the Doddridge County Starting Points Center and Nazareth Farms, while the Ritchie County Community Foundation awarded grants to the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, Ritchie County Family Resource Network and Ritchie County High School. Both community foundations are affiliates to the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.