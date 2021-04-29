Storm chance still on track with cold front Thursday night

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Ashlyn Bennington, a student at Fairmont Senior High School, won first place in a statewide competition to create a video public service announcement about climate change. The competition was held by the West Virginia Climate Change Professional Development project. Ty Eller won second place and Amy Vest won third place for the video competition, both from Wyoming East High School.

Kathryn Williamson is a professor at West Virginia University's Department of Physics and Astronomy as well as the Principal Investigator of the project. She said this is the first year that WVCCPD held the contest.