Storm chances into the weekend – August 21, 2020

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Back to School
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC News
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
One of America’s oldest WWII veterans wants to meet you
Video
Gabriel Project helps more families with babies during pandemic
Video
PHOTOS: ‘Golden Girls’ house sells for $4 million
Gallery
Clarksburg City Council discusses criminal offense issue and city employee raises at meeting
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Gabriel Project helps more families with babies during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Clarksburg City Council discusses criminal offense issue and city employee raises at meeting
Stonewall Resort earns 2020 TripAdvisor award
Video
Road Patrol: Roundabout under construction to replace intersection in Glenville
Video
Healthcare Heroes: Carla Satterfield
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
New gym in White Hall helps community members feel safe while working out
Video
Top Stories
We need your pets for Pet Pride!
Video
Studies show growth in Telehealth since the beginning of COVID-19
Video
Fairmont native travels back to her roots from Georgia to hold art exhibit in Grafton
Video
4D Tech Solutions receives award allowing them to further research with drones in residential neighborhoods
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Storm chances into the weekend – August 21, 2020
Weather Video
Posted:
Aug 21, 2020 / 06:50 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2020 / 06:50 AM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Pennsylvania man arrested after collision with motorcycle in Morgantown leaves 1 person dead, 2 others critically injured
Man in custody after allegedly forcing woman to drive him through Preston County at knifepoint
6 WVU students to face sanctions after weekend parties
Tygart Valley Reg. Jail correctional officer charged after having sex with inmate
Man found in possession of drugs during traffic stop in Elkins stemming from ashing cigarette on side of the road
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
2 women given drug charges after attempting to flee on foot from officers in Elkins
Woman receives drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential source with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department
West Virginia confirms first case of COVID-19 related illness in children
Clarksburg City Council discusses criminal offense issue and city employee raises at meeting