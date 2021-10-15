Storm chances overnight into Saturday morning – October 15, 2021

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. - Old School Pizzeria, normally known for its delicious food, will be home to two "Haunted Park" Halloween tours this year and everyone is invited.

"Basically, we start at dusk and we'll have it on the 23rd and the 30th," Owner Rodney Wolfe said. "This month we're going to do it two days in case of a rainout, or in case somebody can't make just one night. And basically, we give out hot chocolate and coffee because it was cold last time and then we go through and about. We'd like to keep it in groups for about five or six, and then we'll have a guide that walks through with them."