Storms and showers fade late Wednesday – September 15, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Clarksburg Mission hosts Recovery 2021 Speaker Jam Fest
Gabby Petito case: What we know about the 22-year-old’s disappearance
LIVE Inspiration4 liftoff: World’s first all-civilian mission launches into orbit
Live
Restaurant Road Trip: Evolution Bar and Grill
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Clarksburg Mission hosts Recovery 2021 Speaker Jam Fest
Top Stories
Restaurant Road Trip: Evolution Bar and Grill
Video
Harrison County Courthouse now requiring masks
Video
Harrison County resident part of inaugural West Virginia Community Development Hub leadership program
Video
American Red Cross launches initiative to fight sickle cell disease
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
Wilson Martino Dental Scavenger Hunt
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: The West Virginia Poison Center and COVID-19 Hotline
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Storms and showers fade late Wednesday – September 15, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Sep 15, 2021 / 06:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2021 / 06:25 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
VIRAL VIDEO: Fairmont mayor apologizes to woman and her children over parking dispute, tells husband: ‘I’m not going to apologize to you’
Woman charged after officers find methamphetamine in vehicle during traffic stop in Clarksburg
Woman charged after allegedly ‘smoking heroin and blowing it into a juvenile child’s face’ in Farmington
1-year-old boy dies after auto-pedestrian accident in Monongalia County
PSC warns customers about new phone scam in WV
Elkins man pleads guilty to federal meth charge, faces up to 20 years behind bars
Tractor trailer accident on I-79 SB in Monongalia County results in full lane closure
Video
UPDATE: Deputies seek individual for arrest in July 4 overdose death in Morgantown, 1 found
Gallery
Detroit man charged after officers find fentanyl while executing search warrant on Fairmont residence
No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more
Video