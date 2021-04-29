Storms and showers possible Thursday evening – April 29, 2021

WEST UNION, W.Va. -- Canton Road in Doddridge County is not the road it once was. Now lined with gravel and potholes, the road was a bituminous, tar chip road as recent as ten years ago.

Residents who live on the road said that the leading cause to the road's decline was the oil and gas trucks that used to go down it. Now, there is a freshly paved detour that the trucks can drive down, but that addition is relatively recent to the degradation of the road, which began well before, residents told 12 News.