Strong showers and storms – August 4, 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va - Look in the sky. It's a bird, it's a plane. No, it's Healthnet Aeromedical Services' new more than $7 million helicopter.

On Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 4, Healthnet Aeromedical Services unveiled and dedicated its new helicopter in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new Airbus EC145e helicopter will be based in Morgantown and support WVU Medicine hospitals, according to President and CEO Clinton Burley. He said it has the latest aviation and clinical technology and will serve as a state-of-the-art intensive care unit.